Class 9-12 students to carry vaccination certificates

Jammu: All the school students of classes 9th to 12th between 15-17 age group in J&K must carry a vaccination certificate with them.
This was directed by the State Executive Committee (SEC) of the J&K Department of Disaster Management, Relief, Rehabilitation & Reconstruction in its weekly guidelines issued on Sunday.
While all schools in J&K have already opened, the SEC, in its guidelines issued on February 20, had ordered that the schools in winter zones of the UT would commence offline teaching after February 28, 2022.
In pursuance of this order, the schools in winter zones will also resume offline teaching from the first week of March, in majority of the cases from March 2.
“All the school students in J&K of classes 9th to 12th between 15-17 age group must carry a vaccination certificate with them. The Heads of institutions must ensure vaccination is done of every student above 15 years of age in their respective institutions. The vaccination adherence shall be ensured through coordination with the Department of Health and Medical Education J&K. Every school must further ensure full compliance to COVID Appropriate Behaviour and SOPs. They must also ensure screening and testing of any symptomatic student to contain any possibility of spread of the virus in their Institutions,” it was ordered.
Regarding the offline mode of teaching for other classes in all schools of J&K, the Heads of institutions will be responsible for adherence to COVID Appropriate Behaviour in their respective schools and prepare proper plans for the same.
“Symptomatic students should not be allowed to attend school. No student should be allowed to attend school without a mask,” it was instructed.
Rest all guidelines remain unchanged.