Class-IV Special Recruitment Rules 2020 amended

Jammu: The J&K government on Saturday amended J&K Appointment to Class-IV (Special Recruitment) Rules, 2020.

As per GAD notification S O 245, the amendment has been made by the government in exercise of the powers conferred by proviso to Article 309 of the Constitution of India, read with Section 15 of the Jammu and Kashmir Civil Services (Decentralization and Recruitment) Act, 2010.

“In Rule 5, in clause (I) of Explanation to sub-rule (3), for the word "brother", substitute the words and sign "spouse, brother." In sub-rule (4) for the word "Sub-Divisional Magistrate", substitute the words "an officer holding the post of Sub-Divisional Magistrate or Assistant Commissioner or Additional Deputy Commissioner," read the notification.

The amendment was made a day after the General Administration Department (GAD) issued a detailed clarification in response to a plethora of grievances submitted by various applicants on the J&K Integrated Grievance Redress and Monitoring System.

The grievances were in connection with the certificates to be issued under rule 5(3) of the Jammu and Kashmir Appointment to Class-IV (Special Recruitment) Rules, 2020, notified vide S.O. 184 of 2020 dated June 4, 2020.

Responding to grievances, the GAD had clarified that only such “unmarried girl-candidate can claim the extra weight-age, whose both the parents have expired.”