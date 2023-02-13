CLIMATE CHANGE | J&K, Ladakh vulnerable to Glacial Lake Outburst Floods

Noted earth scientist Prof Shakil Romshoo states that melting of glaciers in the last over six decades has resulted in the emergence of a number of dammed glacial lakes in the mountainous glaciated terrain.

“Several glacial lakes have developed in the last four decades in the Chenab, Zanskar and Leh regions and are growing in size,” he said.

Prof Romshoo recommends that it is important to continuously monitor these lakes by field and satellite-based studies and assess risk associated with the bursting of these dammed lakes so that the human habitations are warned well in time and the necessary mitigation measures initiated to minimise the damage in the eventuality of their outbursting.

He recommended that the hydropower and other river engineering structures downstream should be designed to withstand the disastrous surges of the water and debris associated with the bursting of the glacier lakes particularly in the Chenab valley where several hydropower projects are in operation.

“Since the development of the hydropower projects envisages huge financial investment, it is essential to consider the risks and hazards of all the potential glacier lake outbursts in the upstream of the projects. It is very important to assess the breaching risk of glacial lakes in the state and the likely damage it shall cause to the human habitations and Hydropower and other engineering river structures downstream so that the feasible mitigation measures for these hazards are taken urgently,” Prof Romshoo said.