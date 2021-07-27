‘Climate change most critical challenge before humanity’

Srinagar: President Ram Nath Kovind on Tuesday said that climate change is the most critical challenge before humanity and global warming is making its impact everywhere.

Addressing the 19th convocation of the Kashmir University here, he also hoped that the centres for glaciology and Himalayan biodiversity at the varsity will show the way to the world in fighting climate change.

"Climate change, as you are aware, is the most critical challenge before humanity in this century. Global warming is making its impact everywhere, but nowhere is it more felt than in the fragile eco-system of the Himalayas," the president said.

He said the University of Kashmir has added another feather to its cap with the setting up of two centres that are of high importance.