Close cooperation will eliminate terrorism, narco-terror: LG Sinha

Udhampur: Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha on Sunday attended the passing out parade of 636 new recruits of Border Security Force at STC BSF, Udhampur where he said that “closest cooperation and coordination is necessary to eliminate terrorism and narco-terror threats.”
Speaking on the occasion, the Lt Governor said the country's first line of defence has made significant contributions in fighting terrorism and instability with valour and determination.
Underlining that closest cooperation and coordination is necessary to eliminate terrorism and narco-terror threats that emanate from outside our borders, the Lt Governor asserted that BSF with efficient mechanisms and response systems is fully prepared to meet the challenges.
The Lt Governor also lauded the immense contribution and sacrifices of BSF for ensuring peace and order in the UT of Jammu and Kashmir. “I salute all the brave soldiers and officers who have laid down their lives in ensuring border security and protecting sovereignty, integrity of our country”, he said.
The Lt Governor observed that BSF’s contributions transcend beyond the security of the borders and its role in the conduct of peaceful DDC elections in Kashmir Valley, besides its public service programs during COVID pandemic, strict check on cross border infiltration and smuggling of drugs, is a testimony to its indispensable contribution in the progress and development in the region.
“BSF has always served with greater commitment to provide safe and secure environment for the ordinary citizens. It served the citizens of the border villages in times of crisis with selfless spirit and always facilitated participatory development and progress”, he added.
Terming J&K as a Union Territory full of diversities and opportunities, the Lt Governor observed that as a one unit, we are moving forward in the direction of renewed peace, unprecedented development and prosperity.
Earlier, the Lt Governor took the salute at an impressive march past by the passing out trainees and conducted the inspection of the parade followed by the oath ceremony.
The Lt Governor also presented medals to the achievers who excelled in their training. Pardeep Katyal, Inspector General of BSF STC, Udhampur presented the welcome address and gave details of various components of training imparted to the passing out recruits.
A colourful presentation on the theme of musical yoga was also organized, followed by one minute weapon drill by recruits.
On the occasion, students of Government Higher Secondary School, Jaganoo, performed impressive cultural items depicting Dogra culture which was highly appreciated and enjoyed by the audiences. Rajeev Rai Bhatnagar, Advisor to the Lt Governor; Lal Chand, DDC Chairman; Juhi Manhas Pathania, DDC Vice Chairperson; Lt Gen Upendra Dwivedi, GOC-in-C Northern Command; Dr Raghav Langer, Divisional Commissioner, Jammu; Indu Kanwal Chib, Deputy Commissioner, Udhampur; Muhammad Suleman Choudhary, DIG Udhampur- Reasi Range; Vinod Kumar SSP, Udhampur; Senior officers of JKP, Army and Para-military forces, besides parents of the recruits and Jawans of BSF were present on the occasion.