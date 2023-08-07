Closure of schools during COVID interrupted student learning from pre-school to Class 12

Srinagar: The Ministry of Education (MoE) on Monday said the prolonged closure of the schools in the States and UTs, due to the outbreak of Covid-19 interrupted the learning of students from pre-school to class 12th.

The Minister of State (MoS) in MoE said they held several consultations with the States and UTs to assess the various aspects and impact of the COVID-19 pandemic

"Due to the closure of schools pan-India students at all levels suffered learning losses," the MoS in his written reply said while replying to the queries raised by the Member Parliament E T Mohammed Basheer.

The MoS said the MoE issued guidelines for identification, smooth admission process and continued education of children in order to mitigate the impact of challenges thrown by the COVID-19 pandemic for students particularly migrant children and for preventing dropouts, lower enrolments and loss of learning.

"To ensure that children have access to education with quality and equity and to minimize the impact of the pandemic on school education in the country, the Department of School Education prepared and issued detailed guidelines on the steps to be taken by the States and UTs," the MoS in his written reply said.

Notably, the guidelines included identification of out of school children from age 6-18 years, enrolment drives and awareness generation, student support while schools are closed, continued education for children with Special Needs (CWSN), student support on school reopening and Teacher capacity building.

Notably, the Directorate of School Education Kashmir (DSEK) in 2021 ordered for starting remedial classes in government and private schools to mitigate the learning gap among students and overcome the loss due to missing school days because of the Covid-19 pandemic.