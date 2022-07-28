Cloudburst in Gurez

Bandipora: The upper reaches of Gurez witnessed a cloudburst on Wednesday.

Talking to Greater Kashmir, District Development Council (DDC) member Aijaz Raja said that the cloudburst occurred in the upper reaches of Chakwali, a far-flung village in Tulail.

“Soon after the cloud burst, there was a sudden increase in the discharge of muddy waters in Kishanganga,” Raja said.

He said that the increase in the discharge scared the people of Chakwali and Gujjran villages.

However, the water levels declined gradually and locals heaved a sigh of relief.