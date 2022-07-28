Cloudburst in Gurez

Bandipora: The upper reaches of Gurez witnessed a cloudburst on Wednesday.
Talking to Greater Kashmir, District Development Council (DDC) member Aijaz Raja said that the cloudburst occurred in the upper reaches of Chakwali, a far-flung village in Tulail.
“Soon after the cloud burst, there was a sudden increase in the discharge of muddy waters in Kishanganga,” Raja said.
He said that the increase in the discharge scared the people of Chakwali and Gujjran villages.
However, the water levels declined gradually and locals heaved a sigh of relief.
Officials said that they were analysing the situation and that there was no loss of life or significant property damage except to a small wooden bridge over the river near Abdullan village and the 1600 litre oil tank that stores high-speed diesel oil for generators.
“A timber bridge and a diesel tank of the Power Development Department were damaged,” SDM Gurez Mudasir Ahmad told Greater Kashmir.
Officials said that the diesel tank got tilted due to the flooding waters and that PDD officials were dispatched immediately to take stock of the situation.
The locals from the centrally-located Dawar said that the weather there was pleasant.
Abdul Raheem, a local Sarpanch said that no dangerous increase in discharge was witnessed in Kishanganga around their area.