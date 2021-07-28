Cloudburst near Amarnath cave

Ganderbal: A cloudburst occurred in the upper reaches adjacent to Amarnath cave shrine in central Kashmir’s Ganderbal district on Wednesday causing flash floods, officials said. However, no loss of life or injury was reported in the incident as no pilgrims were present there.

A Raj Bhavan statement said: “Today afternoon, due to cloudburst in higher reaches, there were gusts of water near the Holy Cave area of Shri Amarnathji Shrine and the nallah adjoining the Holy Cave started flowing heavily.

“The joint team of Shri Amarnathji Shrine Board, Police and Army acting swiftly, evacuated all the staff present close to the Nallah. No loss of human lives or property is reported.

“As per the latest report, the Holy Cave shrine is safe. Hon’ble Home Minister Shri Amit Shah also spoke to Lieutenant Governor, Manoj Sinha who briefed him about the present situation and efforts made by the joint team of officials, Police and Army.

“The situation is under control and the flow of water in the nallah is normal. A team of SDRF is camping at Baltal and on stand-by to meet future challenges. An NDRF team is also on stand-by in Srinagar to tackle natural calamities due to incessant rain in the region. The SASB and the administration are closely monitoring the situation,” Lt Governor said.

Earlier, Home Minister Amit Shah on microblogging website Twitter, wrote, “Regarding cloudburst near the holy cave of Baba Amarnath, I have talked to the LG of Jammu and Kashmir Shri Manoj Sinha ji. NDRF teams are being sent there for relief operations and an accurate assessment of the situation.”