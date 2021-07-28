Cloudburst near Amarnath cave

Ganderbal: A cloudburst occurred in the upper reaches adjacent to Amarnath cave shrine in central Kashmir’s Ganderbal district on Wednesday causing flash floods, officials said. However, no loss of life or injury was reported in the incident as no pilgrims were present there.
A Raj Bhavan statement said: “Today afternoon, due to cloudburst in higher reaches, there were gusts of water near the Holy Cave area of Shri Amarnathji Shrine and the nallah adjoining the Holy Cave started flowing heavily.
“The joint team of Shri Amarnathji Shrine Board, Police and Army acting swiftly, evacuated all the staff present close to the Nallah. No loss of human lives or property is reported.
“As per the latest report, the Holy Cave shrine is safe. Hon’ble Home Minister Shri Amit Shah also spoke to Lieutenant Governor, Manoj Sinha who briefed him about the present situation and efforts made by the joint team of officials, Police and Army.
“The situation is under control and the flow of water in the nallah is normal. A team of SDRF is camping at Baltal and on stand-by to meet future challenges. An NDRF team is also on stand-by in Srinagar to tackle natural calamities due to incessant rain in the region. The SASB and the administration are closely monitoring the situation,” Lt Governor said.
Earlier, Home Minister Amit Shah on microblogging website Twitter, wrote, “Regarding cloudburst near the holy cave of Baba Amarnath, I have talked to the LG of Jammu and Kashmir Shri Manoj Sinha ji. NDRF teams are being sent there for relief operations and an accurate assessment of the situation.”
It may be mentioned that in June, the Amarnath Yatra was cancelled for the second year in a row due to Covid-19 pandemic.
Deputy Commissioner Ganderbal Kritika Jyotsna told Greater Kashmir that flash floods occurred near Amarnath cave shrine on Wednesday apparently due to heavy spell of rainfall. “Fortunately there has been no loss of the life or any injuries reported,” she said.
She said that a weather alert has already been issued and people should take precautions while venturing out in these areas. Director Disaster Management Aamir Ali said that a team of the SDRF has been deputed from Ganderbal district to assist the two teams already stationed at the cave shrine to tackle any eventuality.
Meanwhile, flash floods also occurred in Kullan area of Kangan in Ganderbal district due to rains causing panic among the local residents.
Locals told Greater Kashmir that due to the flash floods people had to leave their homes towards safer paces.
The locals alleged that the administration had done nothing to safeguard them from the effect of the flash floods which have also hit the area in the past.
Meanwhile, civil administration as well as police had requested the people of Gund and Kangan area to stay away from river Sindh.
“In view of incessant rains and reported cloud burst at holy cave shrine, general public in areas of Gund and Kangan is requested to stay away from river Sindh, as there may be sudden increase in flow of water,” officials said.
YOUTH RESCUED
Meanwhile, in a separate incident, police along with officials of fire and emergency services on Wednesday rescued three youth who got trapped in nallah Sindh near Satruna area of Kangan in Ganderbal district.
SDPO Kangan, Yasir Qadri told Greater Kashmir that they received information that few youth have got trapped in nallah Sindh near Satruna area of Kangan due to sudden heavy water flow. “Immediately a rescue operation was started and with the help of fire and emergency services personals all the three youths were rescued,” he said.