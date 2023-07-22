Cloudburst washes away Doda road stretch

Bhaderwah: A cloudburst that struck Kota Nullah in Doda district early Saturday morning washed away a stretch of Thaleela-Chiralla link road, creating a flood like situation. Sub Divisional Magistrate (SDM) Thathri Athar Amin Zargar told Greater Kashmir that a portion of Thaleela-Chiralla link road washed away after a cloudburst occurred in the wee hours of Saturday.

“The cloud burst coupled with heavy rains resulted in mudslides and flood like situation in Kota Nullah. However, no loss of life or injury was reported. Men and machinery were deployed to clear debris from the road and restored it at the earliest,” Zargar said.

He said that Doda-Kishtwar stretch of the highway, which was closed due to cloudburst between Shiva Pull and Thathri Petrol Pump, was restored for two-way traffic.

Meanwhile, torrential rains continued in most parts of Doda and Kishtwar districts on the third day Saturday, resulting in a rise in water bodies including River Chenab and its major tributaries like Neeru and Kalnai.

District administration Doda has advised people to remain cautious and stay away from streams, rivers, and other vulnerable spots.