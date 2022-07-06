Cloudbursts in Kishtwar upper reaches damage property, crops

Jammu: Cloudbursts in the upper reaches of Kishtwar district on Wednesday damaged wooden bridges, water flour mills and agricultural land although there was no report of loss of any life.

“Cloudburst has been reported from the upper reaches of Saplota Cheer and Kibber Nallah in Dachhan in Kishtwar district,” Deputy Commissioner, Kishtwar, Ashok Kumar Sharma told Greater Kashmir.

“No loss of life has been reported in the cloudburst. However, the water level in Kibber nallah, Tander and Cheerji had increased which gradually started receding,” Sharma said.

In view of the inclement weather conditions and flooded rivers, nallahs, Sharma said that they have advised people not to venture out near nallahs and Chenab.

“We have reports about the washing away of low lying wooden bridges and water flour mills along the nallahs,” Sharma said.