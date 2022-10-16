Cloudy weather likely in J&K

Srinagar: Weather was mainly dry in J&K in the last 24 hours as the MeT office said on Sunday that fair to partly cloudy weather is likely during the next 24 hours.

"Light to moderate rain and snowfall (over high reaches) very likely at isolated places on the 18th and at scattered places of Jammu and Kashmir on October 19-20. Mainly dry weather is expected till 17th."