Cloudy weather with light rain likely today

Srinagar: Even as the weather remained cloudy with isolated rain, snow in Jammu & Kashmir and Ladakh on Wednesday, Meteorological Department has said that similar weather conditions were likely to continue on Thursday.
"Generally cloudy weather with very light rain, snow is expected in J&K and Ladakh during the next 24 hours", MeT forecast said.
As per MeT data, Srinagar recorded 4.8 degrees Celsius, Pahalgam minus 0.8 degree and Gulmarg minus 5.4 degree as the minimum temperature.
In the Ladakh region, Drass town registered minus 17.8 degree, Leh minus 6.4 degree and Kargil minus 10.0 as the night's lowest temperature.
Meanwhile, Jammu recorded 11.1 degrees Celsius , Katra 9.2 degrees Celsius, Batote 2.4 degrees Celsius, Banihal 1.6 degrees Celsius and Bhaderwah 1.2 degrees Celsius as the minimum temperature.