CMOs directed to setup control rooms, provide telemedicine services

“We have to make sure that our rush to the hospitals gets dwindled. We have to keep the situation under control,” Director Health Services, Kashmir Dr Mushtaq Ahmad Rather told Greater Kashmir.

“We have several platforms and also a dedicated e-Sanjeevani, where patients can get in touch with the doctors in case of emergencies,” he added.

National Tele-consultation service of the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare is first of its kind online OPD service offered by a government to its citizens. It may be recalled that the National Tele-consultation service aims at providing healthcare services to patients in their homes. It is said that under the facility, safe structured video based clinical consultations between a doctor in a hospital and a patient in the confines of his home are being enabled.