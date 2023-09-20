COLD CHAIN CONCLAVE | Govt targets doubling Kashmir apple produce in 4 years

Srinagar: The government on Wednesday said that it had set a target of doubling apple production in Kashmir in the next four years and reaching 5 lakh metric tons of Controlled Atmospheric (CA) store capacity.

Addressing the India Cold Chain Conclave, Himalayan Chapter, at Sher-e-Kashmir Convention Centre (SKICC) in Srinagar, Chief Secretary Arun Kumar Mehta said, “We have to double apple production in Kashmir. It will help us become number one in agriculture and allied income.”

This was the first-ever cold chain conclave held in Kashmir and senior government officials, foreign delegates, entrepreneurs, industrialists, and farmers participated in it.

Mehta said that in 2019, J&K’s CA store capacity was 1.25 lakh metric tons, which had now doubled.

“We aim to reach 5 lakh metric tons,” he said.

The chief secretary said that in 2019, the government realised the importance of having a full-fledged CA store chain.