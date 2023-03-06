Cold desert warms up to Centre's 'Vibrant Villages Programme'

PLOTS ALLOTMENT TO REVERSE MIGRATION

“We have witnessed reverse migration. In 2018 we had taken initiative with the help of Hill Development Council of Ladakh by providing over 200 plots to families i.e., 10 marla of the piece of land to families living in the surrounding area of Pangong,” he said. "With growing tourism potential in the villages thus offering good means of livelihood, this step has reversed the migration (youth)."

"Man Pangong - a village had 70 households and now this number has gone up to 90 after distribution of plots at Spangmik and boom in tourism potential around Pangong. Similarly, Pangong had 90 households, but now 20 households have been added due to reverse migration as a result the total number of households has gone up to 110 (Man Pangong-B) following the distribution of plots," he said.

He said that under the Vibrant Villages Programme, the village specific initiative to increase sustainable village economy should be taken.

He suggested that the government should also adopt the same policy of Ladakh Hill Development Council and take initiative to counter the migration by allotting plots to the people of Ladakh in their respective places as this step had been able to reverse migration.

He said that he had requested the government to give incentives and make live stocks mandatory and give salary and honorarium to the shepherd who keeps these live stocks in the border villages of Ladakh.

“These shepherds play an important role in the border areas. We consider them as the second line of the defence. When the people get a secured source of income, they will prefer to stay in their respective villages,” he said.