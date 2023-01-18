Cold wave engulfs Kashmir, Ladakh

Srinagar: Amid forecast of rains and snow from Thursday in J&K, the minimum temperature settled below the freezing point in Kashmir and Ladakh with Srinagar shivering at minus 4.3 degrees Celsius and Qazigund at minus 7.4 degrees Celsius on Wednesday.
The Meteorological Department (MeT) officials said that the weather would remain mainly dry across J&K till Thursday amid a further decrease in the night temperature till that time.
It said that a few Western Disturbances (WDs) were likely to affect J&K from January 19 to 25.
“From January 19 to 21, weather is likely to be cloudy with chances of light rain and snow over isolated to scattered places mainly over the higher reaches,” officials said. “From January 22 to 24, there is possibility of light to moderate rain and snow over plains and moderate snow over middle and higher reaches most likely during January 23 to 24 at most places of J&K.”
The MeT officials said that the freezing conditions intensified further in Kashmir and Ladakh ahead of the wet spell.
They said Srinagar recorded a drop of 1.6 degrees Celsius against last night’s minus 2.7 degrees Celsius, 2.2 degrees Celsius below normal.
They said Qazigund recorded a low of minus 7.4 degrees Celsius against minus 5.4 degrees Celsius the previous night, 4.1 degrees Celsius below normal.
The MeT officials said that the Pahalgam tourist resort in south Kashmir recorded a low of minus 11.7 degrees Celsius against minus 11.8 degrees Celsius the previous night, 4.5 degrees Celsius below normal.
They said Kokernag recorded a low of minus 6.3 degrees Celsius against minus 5.2 degrees Celsius the previous night, 2.4 degrees Celsius below normal.
The MeT officials said Gulmarg ski-resort in Baramulla district recorded a low of minus 11.3 degrees Celsius against minus 11.5 degrees Celsius the previous night, 3.6 degrees Celsius below normal.
They said that in Kupwara town, the mercury settled at minus 6.2 degrees Celsius against minus 4.3 degrees Celsius the previous night, 3.1 degrees Celsius below normal.
The MeT officials said Jammu recorded a low of 4.5 degrees Celsius against 3.1 degrees Celsius the previous night, 2.6 degrees Celsius below normal.
They said that in Ladakh, Leh recorded a low of minus 15.8 degrees Celsius and Kargil minus 23.1 degrees Celsius.