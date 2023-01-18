Cold wave engulfs Kashmir, Ladakh

Srinagar: Amid forecast of rains and snow from Thursday in J&K, the minimum temperature settled below the freezing point in Kashmir and Ladakh with Srinagar shivering at minus 4.3 degrees Celsius and Qazigund at minus 7.4 degrees Celsius on Wednesday.

The Meteorological Department (MeT) officials said that the weather would remain mainly dry across J&K till Thursday amid a further decrease in the night temperature till that time.

It said that a few Western Disturbances (WDs) were likely to affect J&K from January 19 to 25.