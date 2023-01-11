Cold wave grips Jammu amid light rainfall; higher reaches receive snowfall

Jammu: Cold wave gripped Jammu plains with light rainfall and snowfall in the upper reaches, including tourist places like Nathatop and Patnitop on Wednesday.

Poor visibility on account of dense fog also continued to affect air and rail traffic.

An official in the meteorological department told Greater Kashmir that Jammu recorded maximum temperature at 12.5 degree Celsius while minimum night temperature was 8.0 degree Celsius.

“Jammu has recorded light rainfall till 5:30 pm,” the official said, adding, “Light to moderate rainfall is expected in Jammu plains and snowfall in upper reaches of the region till January 13, 2023.”