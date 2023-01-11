Cold wave grips Jammu amid light rainfall; higher reaches receive snowfall

Jammu: Cold wave gripped Jammu plains with light rainfall and snowfall in the upper reaches, including tourist places like Nathatop and Patnitop on Wednesday.
Poor visibility on account of dense fog also continued to affect air and rail traffic.
An official in the meteorological department told Greater Kashmir that Jammu recorded maximum temperature at 12.5 degree Celsius while minimum night temperature was 8.0 degree Celsius.
“Jammu has recorded light rainfall till 5:30 pm,” the official said, adding, “Light to moderate rainfall is expected in Jammu plains and snowfall in upper reaches of the region till January 13, 2023.”
Popular tourist spot Patnitop, during snowfall, attracts great rush.
General Manager, Hotel Forest View, Patnitop, S K Bhat told Greater Kashmir that there was snowfall in Nathatop and surrounding areas of Patnitop.
“However, the main town of Patnitop did not receive snowfall. We are expecting it tonight. Most of the hotels in Patnitop have registered 50 percent bookings as tourists come during this season. The cold wave has gripped the hilly tourist spot,” he added.
Amid existing cold weather conditions, the Commissioner Jammu Municipal Corporation (JMC), Rahul Yadav said, “We have set up a shelter home in the Bahu Fort area for poor and homeless people. This shelter is free of cost.”
“So far, we have only one shelter home for needy people. However, if need arises, we will open more such shelters to protect people from the severe cold weather conditions,” he added.
Meanwhile, the officials said that as many as eight passenger flights were delayed due to poor visibility and four other flights were cancelled at the Jammu Airport.
Of four cancelled flights, the officials said, “Two flights were from Delhi, one from Leh, and another was from Srinagar.” Most of the trains also were delayed vis-a-vis their scheduled departure and arrival timings, at Jammu Railway Station, due to poor visibility and dense fog.
As the weather conditions have become harsher, a senior doctor in the Government Medical College and Hospital, Jammu said, “The number of patients with cough, fever, respiratory problems, pneumonia, strokes and heart related issues has increased.”
“We are getting these patients in emergency as well as OPD of the hospital on a daily basis and their number has increased,” the doctor, who wished his name should not be quoted, said.