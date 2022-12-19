Cold wave grips Kashmir, Ladakh

Srinagar: Cold wave continues to tighten its grip as Kashmir and Ladakh continued to shiver in sub-zero temperatures while the Mughal Road was re-opened for traffic after 12-hour closure.

“Sub-zero temperatures continued in Kashmir and Ladakh and mercury may see more fall in the coming days,” the Meteorological Department officials said. “Pahalgam tourist resort in south Kashmir recorded a low of minus 4.8 degrees Celsius on Monday while Leh in cold desert Ladakh recorded minus 10.8 degrees Celsius.”

They said the summer capital Srinagar recorded a low of minus 3.1 degrees Celsius against the previous night’s minus 3.2 degrees Celsius, 1.6 degrees Celsiusbelow normal.

The MeT officials said that Gulmarg ski resort in north Kashmir’s Baramulla district recorded a low of minus 2.5 degrees Celsius against minus 1.5 degrees Celsius the previous night, 2.3 degrees Celsius above normal.