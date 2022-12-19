Cold wave grips Kashmir, Ladakh

Srinagar: Cold wave continues to tighten its grip as Kashmir and Ladakh continued to shiver in sub-zero temperatures while the Mughal Road was re-opened for traffic after 12-hour closure.
“Sub-zero temperatures continued in Kashmir and Ladakh and mercury may see more fall in the coming days,” the Meteorological Department officials said. “Pahalgam tourist resort in south Kashmir recorded a low of minus 4.8 degrees Celsius on Monday while Leh in cold desert Ladakh recorded minus 10.8 degrees Celsius.”
They said the summer capital Srinagar recorded a low of minus 3.1 degrees Celsius against the previous night’s minus 3.2 degrees Celsius, 1.6 degrees Celsiusbelow normal.
The MeT officials said that Gulmarg ski resort in north Kashmir’s Baramulla district recorded a low of minus 2.5 degrees Celsius against minus 1.5 degrees Celsius the previous night, 2.3 degrees Celsius above normal.
They said south Kashmir’s Pahalgam resort recorded a low of minus 4.8 degrees Celsius against minus 4.5 degrees Celsius the previous night, 0.4 degrees Celsius below normal.
The MeT officials said Qazigund, the gateway town of Kashmir, recorded a low of minus 3.2 degrees Celsius against minus 2.8 degrees Celsius the previous night, 1.6 degrees Celsius below normal.
They said that another south Kashmir resort Kokernag recorded a low of minus 1.8 degrees Celsius against minus 0.7 degrees Celsius the previous night, 0.1 degree Celsius below normal.
The MeT officials said that north Kashmir’s Kupwara town recorded minus 3.5 degrees Celsius against minus 3.7 degrees Celsius the previous night, 1.1 degrees Celsius below normal.
They said the winter capital Jammu recorded a low of 7.4 degrees Celsius against 7.2 degrees Celsius the previous night, 1.5 degrees Celsius below normal.
MUGHAL ROAD REOPENS
The Mughal Road, connecting twin districts of Poonch and Rajouri in Jammu with Shopian in Kashmir, reopened after remaining closed for 12 hours due to stone-slide at Shakargah, officials said.
They said that the road was re-opened for vehicular traffic Monday morning.