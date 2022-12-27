Cold wave grips Kashmir, Ladakh

Srinagar, Dec 27: Kashmir and Ladakh continued to remain in the grip of a cold wave on Tuesday with Srinagar recording minus 4.8 degrees Celsius while Jammu recorded its coldest night so far this season and dense fog affected the morning visibility in the winter capital on Tuesday.

"Mainly dry and cold weather is likely in Jammu and Kashmir during the next 24 hours with isolated snowfall in the higher reaches,” the Meteorological Department (MeT) officials said. “Pahalgam tourist resort in Anantnag received fresh snowfall on Monday evening.”

They said that Srinagar recorded a drop of 1.3 degrees Celsius compared to last night’s temperature of minus 3.5 degrees Celsius.

The temperature was 2.7 degrees Celsius below normal for the summer capital, the MeT officials said.

“Jammu recorded a low of 2.5 degrees Celsius against 4.5 degrees Celsius the previous night,” they said. “It was 4.9 degrees Celsius below normal and the coldest night recorded so far in the winter capital which also remained engulfed in mist Tuesday morning with a visibility of 50 meters.”