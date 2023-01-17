Cold wave intensifies

Srinagar: J&K and Ladakh reeled under intense cold with Pahalgam recording the season’s coldest night at minus 11.8 degrees Celsius and Srinagar minus 2.7 degrees Celsius on Tuesday.
“Two days ahead of another predicted wet spell, cold conditions have intensified in J&K and Ladakh,” the Meteorological Department (MeT) officials said.
They said that till January 18, weather was likely to be mainly dry and partly cloudy.
Officials said that from January 19 to 21, weather was likely to be cloudy with chances of light rain and snow over isolated to scattered places, mainly over the higher reaches.
“From January 22 to 24, there is a possibility of light to moderate rain and snow over plains and moderate snow over middle and higher reaches, most likely during January 23 and 24 at most places of J&K,” they said.
The MeT officials said Pahalgam recorded a low of minus 11.8 degrees Celsius against minus 10.2 degrees Celsius the previous night, 4.6 degrees Celsius below normal and the coldest night recorded this season in the famous tourist resort of south Kashmir.
They said Srinagar recorded a low of minus 2.7 degrees Celsius against last night’s minus 1.9 degrees Celsius, 2.1 degrees Celsius below normal.
The MeT officials said that Qazigund recorded a low of minus 5.4 degrees Celsius against minus 5.6 degrees Celsius the previous night, 2.1 degrees Celsius below normal.
They said Kokernag recorded a low of minus 5.2 degrees Celsius against minus 6.6 degrees Celsius the previous night, 1.3 degrees Celsius below normal.
The MeT officials said that Gulmarg ski-resort recorded a low of minus 11.5 degrees Celsius against minus 12 degrees Celsius the previous night, 3.8 degrees Celsius below normal.
They said that in Kupwara town the mercury settled at minus 4.3 degrees Celsius against minus 2.9 degrees Celsius the previous night, 1.2 degrees Celsius below normal.
The MeT officials said Jammu recorded a low of 3.1 degrees Celsius against 4.1 degrees Celsius the previous night, 4 degrees Celsius below normal.
They said in Ladakh, Leh recorded a low of minus 15.6 degrees Celsius and Kargil minus 20.9 degrees Celsius.