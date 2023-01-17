Cold wave intensifies

Srinagar: J&K and Ladakh reeled under intense cold with Pahalgam recording the season’s coldest night at minus 11.8 degrees Celsius and Srinagar minus 2.7 degrees Celsius on Tuesday.

“Two days ahead of another predicted wet spell, cold conditions have intensified in J&K and Ladakh,” the Meteorological Department (MeT) officials said.

They said that till January 18, weather was likely to be mainly dry and partly cloudy.