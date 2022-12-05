Cold wave tightens grip on Kashmir, Ladakh

Srinagar: Mercury witnessed a further drop in Kashmir and Ladakh on Monday with Srinagar again recording the season’s lowest temperature at minus 3.4 degrees Celsius while the city remained engulfed in fog during the morning hours.
“Freezing temperature showed no signs of reprieve as the summer capital Srinagar endured its coldest night of the winter so far with temperatures plummeting to minus 3.4 degrees Celsius on Monday,” MeT officials said. “The minimum temperature in Srinagar was 2.5 degrees Celsius below the normal for this time of the year and surpassed the previous lowest of minus 2.2 degrees Celsius this season which was recorded on two consecutive Sundays.”
They said that there was also mist this morning, which mainly affected the transporters.
In Ladakh, MeT officials said, Leh recorded minus 10.6 degrees Celsius, Kargil minus 11 degrees Celsius and mercury in Drass settled at minus 11.9 degrees Celsius. The MeT office has predicted mainly dry weather with haze till December 8 and snowfall over the weekend.
“A fresh Western Disturbance is likely to affect J&K and adjoining areas from December 9,” officials said. “Under the influence of the Western Disturbance, there is a possibility of light snow over plains and lower reaches and light to moderate snow over middle and higher reaches from December 9 evening to December 10 evening.”
The MeT officials said that the Gulmarg ski-resort in north Kashmir’s Baramulla district recorded a low of minus 3.3 degrees Celsius against minus 2.5 degrees Celsius the previous night, 0.1 degree Celsius above normal.
They said Qazigund, the gateway town of Kashmir, recorded a low of minus 3.4 degrees Celsius against minus 2.8 degrees Celsius the previous night, 2.4 degrees Celsius below normal.
The MeT officials said that the mercury in the south Kashmir resort Pahalgam settled at minus 4.4 degrees Celsius against minus 4.6 degrees Celsius the previous night, 1.1 degrees Celsius below normal.
They said that another south Kashmir resort Kokernag recorded a low of minus 1.4 degrees Celsius against minus 0.8 degrees Celsius the previous night, 0.8 degrees Celsius below normal.
The MeT officials said that in north Kashmir’s Kupwara town the mercury settled at minus 2.7 degrees Celsius against minus 2.4 degrees Celsius the previous night, 1.3 degrees Celsius below normal.
They said that the winter capital Jammu recorded a low of 8.1 degrees Celsius against 8.7 degrees Celsius the previous night, 1.7 degrees Celsius below normal.
Banihal recorded a low of minus 0.6 degrees Celsius, below normal by 2.7 degrees Celsius, Batote 3.3 degrees Celsius, 1 degrees Celsius below normal, Katra 8.2 degrees Celsius, 0.7 degrees Celsius below normal, and Bhaderwah 1.5 degrees Celsius, normal for the place.