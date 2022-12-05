Cold wave tightens grip on Kashmir, Ladakh

Srinagar: Mercury witnessed a further drop in Kashmir and Ladakh on Monday with Srinagar again recording the season’s lowest temperature at minus 3.4 degrees Celsius while the city remained engulfed in fog during the morning hours.

“Freezing temperature showed no signs of reprieve as the summer capital Srinagar endured its coldest night of the winter so far with temperatures plummeting to minus 3.4 degrees Celsius on Monday,” MeT officials said. “The minimum temperature in Srinagar was 2.5 degrees Celsius below the normal for this time of the year and surpassed the previous lowest of minus 2.2 degrees Celsius this season which was recorded on two consecutive Sundays.”

They said that there was also mist this morning, which mainly affected the transporters.