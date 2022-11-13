Cold wave tightens its grip

Srinagar: While most of the places across J&K recorded below-normal temperatures, the Meteorological Department Sunday predicted light to moderate rains and snowfall in Jammu and Kashmir during the next 24 hours.
MeT officials here said that from November 13 night to November 15, the weather was expected to be generally cloudy.
“Light to moderate rain and snow is expected over the higher reaches at most places. Some places in the plains may receive 1-2 inches of snow on November 14,” they said. “From November 15 to 18, the weather would be cloudy. From November 19 to 20, there is a possibility of widespread light to moderate rain and snow. The forecast confidence is up to 75 percent.”
The officials said that there was a possibility of temporary disruption of surface transportation, mainly over Zojila, Sadna Top, and Mughal Road on November 14 and November 19 to 20.
They urged the people that before embarking on a journey, they should check the status of the road from the Traffic Police authorities. MeT officials said that there has also been a steep drop in minimum and maximum temperatures across J&K and Ladakh.
They said in the Kargil area of Ladakh, the mercury settled at minus 3.4 degrees Celsius, Leh witnessed a low of minus 9.8 degrees Celsius and Drass recorded a minimum of minus 9.5 degrees Celsius.
The MeT officials said Srinagar recorded a low of 0.8 degrees Celsius against 1.2 degrees Celsius the previous night while the temperature was 0.4 degrees Celsius below normal.
They said Qazigund recorded a low of minus 0.2 degrees Celsius against 2.5 degrees Celsius the previous night, 1.5 degrees Celsius below the normal.
The MeT officials said that in Pahalgam, the mercury settled at minus 3.8 degrees Celsius against minus 3.7 degrees Celsius the previous night, 2.6 degrees Celsius below normal.
They said that Kokernag recorded a low of 0.9 degrees Celsius against 2.4 degrees Celsius the previous night, 1.4 degrees Celsius below normal.
The MeT official said that the Ski resort Gulmarg in Baramulla recorded a low of minus 3.6 degrees Celsius against minus 4 degrees Celsius the previous night, 3.3 degrees Celsius below normal.
They said that in Kupwara town, the mercury settled at minus 1.4 degrees Celsius against minus 1.8 degrees Celsius the previous night, 1.9 degrees Celsius below normal.
The MeT officials said that Jammu recorded a low of 10.6 degrees Celsius against 10.2 degrees Celsius the previous night, 2.8 degrees Celsius below normal.