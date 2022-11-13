Cold wave tightens its grip

Srinagar: While most of the places across J&K recorded below-normal temperatures, the Meteorological Department Sunday predicted light to moderate rains and snowfall in Jammu and Kashmir during the next 24 hours.

MeT officials here said that from November 13 night to November 15, the weather was expected to be generally cloudy.

“Light to moderate rain and snow is expected over the higher reaches at most places. Some places in the plains may receive 1-2 inches of snow on November 14,” they said. “From November 15 to 18, the weather would be cloudy. From November 19 to 20, there is a possibility of widespread light to moderate rain and snow. The forecast confidence is up to 75 percent.”