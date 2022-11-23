Cold wave tightens its grip on Kashmir, Ladakh

Srinagar: Cold wave tightened its grip on Kashmir and Ladakh and both places recorded sub-zero temperatures even as Srinagar recorded the coldest night of the season.
“We expect dry weather till November end and there has been a further drop in temperatures across Kashmir and Ladakh,” the Meteorological Department officials said.
They said that both places recorded sub-zero temperatures during the last 24 hours.
The MeT officials said Srinagar recorded a low of minus 0.8 degrees Celsius against 0.2 degrees Celsius the previous night, 0.9 degrees Celsius below normal.
“So far this season it was the coldest night for Srinagar,” they said. “Each passing day temperatures will recede further.”
The Met officials said that Qazigund, the gateway town of Kashmir, recorded a low of minus 1.6 degrees Celsius against minus 1.2 degrees Celsius the previous night, 1.7 degrees Celsius below normal.
They said in south Kashmir’s Pahalgam resort, the mercury settled at minus 4.8 degrees Celsius against minus 4.2 degrees Celsius the previous night, 2.4 degrees Celsius below normal.
The MeT officials said that Kokernag, another south Kashmir resort, recorded a low of 0.3 degrees Celsius against 0.6 degrees Celsius the previous night, 0.3 degrees Celsius below normal.
They said north Kashmir’s ski resort Gulmarg recorded a low of minus 3.8 degrees Celsius against minus 3.5 degrees Celsius the previous night, 1.7 degrees Celsius below normal.
The MeT officials said that in north Kashmir’s Kupwara town, the mercury settled at minus 2.9 degrees Celsius against minus 1.8 degrees Celsius the previous night, 2.4 degrees Celsius below normal.
They said that the winter capital, Jammu, recorded a low of 9 degrees Celsius against 9.1 degrees Celsius the previous night, 2.3 degrees Celsius below normal.
The MeT officials said that in the cold desert region of Ladakh, Kargil recorded a low of minus 8.4 degrees Celsius, Leh minus 9.6 degrees Celsius and Drass, minus 13.5 degrees Celsius.