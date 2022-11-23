Cold wave tightens its grip on Kashmir, Ladakh

Srinagar: Cold wave tightened its grip on Kashmir and Ladakh and both places recorded sub-zero temperatures even as Srinagar recorded the coldest night of the season.

“We expect dry weather till November end and there has been a further drop in temperatures across Kashmir and Ladakh,” the Meteorological Department officials said.

They said that both places recorded sub-zero temperatures during the last 24 hours.

The MeT officials said Srinagar recorded a low of minus 0.8 degrees Celsius against 0.2 degrees Celsius the previous night, 0.9 degrees Celsius below normal.