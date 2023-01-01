Srinagar: Cold weather continues to haunt Kashmir while the tourist resorts of Pahalgam and Gulmarg recorded the season’s coldest night on the New Year’s Eve. The Meteorological Department (MeT) forecast mainly dry weather would continue in Jammu and Kashmir during the next 24 hours.

The minimum temperature plummeted to season’s lowest in the famous resorts of Pahalgam and Gulmarg, recording a low of minus 9.4 degrees Celsius and 8.2 degrees Celsius even as Srinagar saw an increase for the second consecutive day on Sunday.

The MeT officials said that Srinagar recorded a low of 0.5 degrees Celsius against last night’s 0.4 degrees Celsius, 2.6 degrees Celsius above normal for the summer capital.

Qazigund recorded a low of 0.3 degrees Celsius against 0.5 degrees Celsius the previous night, 3.2 degrees Celsius above normal for the gateway town of Kashmir, they said.

The MeT officials said that Pahalgam recorded a low of minus 9.4 degrees Celsius against minus 9 degrees Celsius the previous night, 2.8 degrees Celsius below normal and the coldest night recorded this season in the famous tourist resort in south Kashmir’s Anantnag district.