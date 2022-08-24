College autonomy NEP-2020’s finest attraction: Academicians

“It must be accepted that our institutions do not have the level of autonomy that academic institutions require to generate new knowledge through autonomy which academia professes to serve the society and humanity,” he said.

Prof Sharma who is also one of the authors of the NEP document said autonomy had been mostly misunderstood.

“Autonomy can be of the institutions, the academic administrators, the classroom teachers, and also autonomy of the learners,” he said.

He said that the NEP-2020 had tried to handle this issue from the Bhartiya perspective.

“Institutional autonomy is supreme. Radhakrishnan Commission has explained institutional autonomy in its report, which will become a reality after the implementation of the NEP (as mentioned in Chapter 19 of NEP) and the repealing of the acts of various regulatory authorities which have been created in the 50 years or so (as mentioned in Chapter 18 of NEP 2020)," he said.

Director Colleges J&K, Prof Yasmeen Ashai in her presidential address said that J&K had taken a lead in the implementation of NEP-2020 from the current academic session and it would reap its benefits as well.

She said autonomy should not be considered freedom but autonomous institutions should have accountability as well.

Principal GDC Baramulla, Prof Farooq Ahmad Rather in his welcome address spoke about autonomy as an essential paradigm of NEP-2020.