Colleges in Kashmir resume routine classes

Srinagar: The Government Degree Colleges (GDCs) re-opened for offline class work of students across Kashmir on Tuesday.
The offline class work resumed in colleges after a break of around 50-day winter vacations announced for Degree Colleges from December 27 of 2021 to February 14.
The J&K government earlier allowed the educational institutions including ITIs, polytechnic institutes to resume offline class work for students from February 14 while ensuring adherence to COVID-19 protocols.
Earlier, the J&K government on January 9 issued orders for all the educational institutions, ITIs, polytechnic institutes and coaching centres to adopt online mode of education in order to avoid spread of COVID-19 virus.
The directions were issued amid the major spike in COVID19 cases reported on a daily basis in J&K.
However, later the government after taking a review of COVID19 situation allowed private coaching centres to resume offline classes for students taking coaching fir NEET, JEE, Civil Service and other competitive examinations.
Subsequently, the government later allowed all the educational institutions to resume offline classes as well
Meanwhile, on Tuesday all the colleges were abuzz with the presence of students who were seen joyous to rejoin their peers after a long gap.
"It is a welcome move that colleges reopened for offline classes after culmination of 50 days winter vacations. We can continue our classes smoothly now as taking online classes didn't prove much fruitful," said a student of Government Womens' College MA Road Srinagar.
"We are also following all COVID-19 protocols. Every student is wearing a face mask and are maintaining proper distance as well," she said.
The students were however allowed to enter the college premises only after producing COVID-19 vaccination certificate, at the entry point of their respective colleges.
"We joined our college after a long time so obviously it is a moment of joy for me and all other students as well. Education should remain only through offline mode because in online mode of education students cannot understand the topic taught or delivered by the concerned teacher. The way cases have started to recede, government should continue with offline mode of education now," another student said.
Besides students, the college staff also welcomed the resumption of off-line class work for students.
"It was heartening to see the students back at the college campus after the winter break. Thankfully the COVID-19 cases witnessed significant drop for the offline classes to resume," said Dr Suhail, Assistant Professor MA Road College.
He said the college was ensuring all COVID19 SOPs are followed at the campus. "Hopefully this academic session will see no disruptions unlike the previous two years," he said.
Another faculty member of the college said the offline classes had already resumed in degree colleges last year while ensuring adherence to Covid Appropriate Behaviour (CAB).
"The recent government order regarding resumption of off-line classes for students was more specific for schools which remained closed for a prolonged time," he said.
Notably, the schools in Jammu resumed offline classes for class 9th to 12th students from February 14 while the junior classes will resume offline mode of education from February 21.
Also, the schools in Jammu winter zones and Kashmir will reopen after February 28.