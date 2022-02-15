Colleges in Kashmir resume routine classes

The directions were issued amid the major spike in COVID19 cases reported on a daily basis in J&K.

However, later the government after taking a review of COVID19 situation allowed private coaching centres to resume offline classes for students taking coaching fir NEET, JEE, Civil Service and other competitive examinations.

Subsequently, the government later allowed all the educational institutions to resume offline classes as well

Meanwhile, on Tuesday all the colleges were abuzz with the presence of students who were seen joyous to rejoin their peers after a long gap.