Colleges seek funds under separate head to manage heating arrangements

Srinagar: Amid complaints of non-availability of heating arrangements for the students in classrooms, college principals blamed the lack of resources to meet the exigency.

Complaints are pouring in from all districts regarding the lack of heating arrangements in classrooms of the colleges.

However, the college authorities blamed the lack of resources for failing to arrange the facility for the students. Some of the college principals attributed it to the change in the session.

"Earlier, the classwork would continue till mid-November and we would usually hold the exams in December for which the resources for ensuring heating arrangements in exam centres was managed out of the exam fund component," a senior professor said. "However, this year the session changed to March and the classwork continued till December. We have no separate funds for heating arrangement of classrooms."