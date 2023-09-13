Colonel, Major, DSP killed in Kokernag encounter

Srinagar: A Colonel of the Rashtriya Rifles, an Army Major, and a Deputy Superintendent of Police (DySP) were among three officers killed in an encounter with terrorists in Kokernag area of south Kashmir’s Anantnag district.

More reinforcements have been rushed to the area and a massive operation is underway to nab the terrorists.

This is the second major terror strike in Kashmir in the past over a month.

The killed officers have been identified as Colonel Manpreet Singh and Major Ashish Dhonack of 19 RR, and DySP Muhammad Hamayun Muzamil Bhat of J&K Police.

“The CO, the Major and the DySP have been killed and a massive operation to nab the terrorists is underway,” a top J&K Police officer told Greater Kashmir.

Early in the morning, Police said, “Encounter has started in the Kokernag area of Anantnag. Officers from Army and J&K Police injured. Details shall follow @JmuKmrPolice,” Kashmir Zone Police wrote on X.