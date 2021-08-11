Combing operation in Samba

Jammu: Security forces today launched a massive search and combing operation in border areas of Samba district ahead of Independence Day amid suspected drone activities in the areas close to the International Border.

Police said that they launched the searches and combing operation jointly with the personnel of Indian army, Border Security Force, CRPF, CISF and Special Operation Group (Samba) and Village Defence Committees (VDCs) in the border villages.

The surveillance was increased with the help of sister security agencies in border areas especially in the wake of drone activities in the area, said the police.

Police said that the searches were conducted by the four teams of security forces in Nandpur in Ramgarh sector covering all the way border area up to Lala Chak, Rajpura in Ghagwal sector.

Meanwhile, the security forces also increased their presence on and along checking points on the roads of the border belt.

During the search and combing operations, locals of the border areas were also sensitized about movement of any suspicious persons. They were urged to inform their local police immediately in case of any suspicious movement, police said.