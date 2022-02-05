Commission nowhere close to being constitutional body: PDP

“PDP believes that the entire exercise of the delimitation is a part of a major ploy to disempower people of Jammu and Kashmir by division of secular and majority votes. It is unfortunate that all the constitutional apparatus was being put into action in order to achieve this sinister design of BJP”.

The spokesman said that the party ruling the country has taken every step to disempower the people of Jammu and Kashmir and Delimitation “was yet another exercise in furtherance of these designs.”

The PDP spokesperson said that the party has been from the beginning apprehensive of such outcome and the interim report only strengthens such belief. “The fascist and communal forces with the support of their shadow organisations are eyeing on gaining power by all means and in the process the erstwhile state has been plunged into chaos”, he said.