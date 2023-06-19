Committed to provide world-class sports facilities: LG

“It is a dream of every athlete to get an opportunity to participate in sporting events, excel in their respective area and become role models for the upcoming generation. The ongoing sports activities give us hope and confidence that our players can produce path-breaking achievements,” the LG said. “The vibrant sports culture reflects the image of aspirational J&K, which is determined to build a better future for the young generation. Our athletes will play a significant role in this task and contribute in building a strong and prosperous J&K.”

Addressing the participants and the organisers, he said, “We are building a new sporting future of J&K. It is our collective responsibility to empower our sportspersons, help the hidden talents in the villages so that they can script shining successes in international sporting events.”

The LG made a special mention of sports personalities from J&K for bringing laurels to the nation at the world stage.He also appreciated the efforts of the sports associations and stakeholder departments for the promotion of sports in J&K.

The LG also called upon the people, especially the youth to discharge their duties and to contribute in Swachhta Abhiyan.At the closing ceremony, the LG took the ceremonial salute at a pedal pass and interacted with the players.