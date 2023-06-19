Committed to provide world-class sports facilities: LG

Srinagar: Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha Monday said that the government was committed to provide world-class facilities to Jammu and Kashmir’s young sports talent.
An official spokesman in a statement issued here said that felicitating the winners of ‘Jashn-e-Dal’, a water sports event organised by J&K Police at Srinagar, the LG reiterated the commitment of the J&K administration to provide world-class facilities, coaching, and mentoring to the young sporting talents of J&K.
He commended the J&K Police for its valuable contribution in nurturing young sporting talents and providing them opportunity through civic action programmes to realise their full creative potential.
“It is a dream of every athlete to get an opportunity to participate in sporting events, excel in their respective area and become role models for the upcoming generation. The ongoing sports activities give us hope and confidence that our players can produce path-breaking achievements,” the LG said. “The vibrant sports culture reflects the image of aspirational J&K, which is determined to build a better future for the young generation. Our athletes will play a significant role in this task and contribute in building a strong and prosperous J&K.”
Addressing the participants and the organisers, he said, “We are building a new sporting future of J&K. It is our collective responsibility to empower our sportspersons, help the hidden talents in the villages so that they can script shining successes in international sporting events.”
The LG made a special mention of sports personalities from J&K for bringing laurels to the nation at the world stage.He also appreciated the efforts of the sports associations and stakeholder departments for the promotion of sports in J&K.
The LG also called upon the people, especially the youth to discharge their duties and to contribute in Swachhta Abhiyan.At the closing ceremony, the LG took the ceremonial salute at a pedal pass and interacted with the players.
Seven hundred participants competed in 20 categories of Kayaking, Canoeing and Slalom discipline during the three-day long event.
Advisor to Lt Governor Rajeev Rai Bhatnagar; DGP Dilbag Singh; ACS Home Department R K Goyal; Special DG CID, R R Swain; ADGP J&K Armed Police S J M Gillani, senior officials of Police and civil administration, members of water sports association, prominent sports personalities, representatives of various sports clubs, and associations and youth in large number attended the felicitation ceremony.