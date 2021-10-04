Committed to restore dignity of people: Bukhari

Srinagar: Former Minister and Ex-MLA Chadoora Javaid Mustafa Mir on Monday joined Jammu and Kashmir Apni Party at its central office Sonawar, here.

Mir, a three-time MLA from Chadoora constituency, was welcomed by the JKAP leadership including its President Syed Mohammad Altaf Bukhari who termed his joining as “a significant achievement” for the Party.

“We all (Apni Party Leadership) are honoured by Javid Saheb’s joining. He has not only been a former colleague but has always shared a personal relationship with all of us,” Bukhari said.

He, according to a party handout, termed Mir as “a people’s leader” who has achieved this position “through his tireless efforts for the betterment of the people”.

“Javaid Saheb has got his public welfare traits from his late father Ghulam Mustafa Mir sahib who was a mass leader and had dedicated his whole life for the empowerment of people,” he added.

Bukhari, according to the statement, said that Apni Party “is committed to restore the dignity and honour” of the people of Jammu and Kashmir. “Let our critics say whatever they want to say but we will never shy away from our responsibility of raising our voice for the interests of the people of J&K,” he added.

“Apni Party came into existence to take people of J&K out from the morass and we will continue to work in this direction,” he said, adding that it is the Apni Party that ensured that the rights of the residents of J&K on their land and jobs “are safeguarded”.

“We always rose to the occasion against all such moves that were aimed at jeopardizing the rights and interests of the people. Apni Party pledges to continue its struggle in this direction, come what may,” he remarked.

While thanking Lt Governor Manoj Sinha for addressing the demand of NEET PG aspirants by “postponing J&K government’s decision” on participation in All India Quota medical seats, Bukhari appealed to the LG to review government decision on re-engagement of retired engineers in J&K.