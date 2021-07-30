Committee to oversee manpower audit in govt deptts

“Sanction is hereby accorded to the constitution of Committee comprising these officers to oversee the implementation of manpower audit to be followed across various departments in the Union territory of Jammu and Kashmir The Terms of Reference (TOR) of the Committee shall be to finalize the scope of work for manpower audit for various departments in the Government of Jammu and Kashmir,” read an order issued by the GAD Commissioner/Secretary M K Dwivedi.

Dwivedi directed that the short listing of an agency for this purpose would be done within a period of 15 days and the Committee would oversee the conduct of manpower audit across various departments to be completed within a period of six months.

“The Committee shall be serviced by the General Administration Department,” he added.

Earlier the GAD had asked the Administrative Secretaries of 11 departments, including the Finance department, to furnish the details of their staff for “rationalization of surplus or unutilized manpower in the civil secretariat” by July 28.

These Administrative Secretaries included those of Cooperative; Disaster Management, Relief Rehabilitation and Reconstruction; Estates; Higher Education; Housing & Urban Development; Information; Planning Development & Monitoring; Revenue; Social Welfare departments besides the Department of Skill Development and Finance department.

GAD had issued a reminder in the form of an Official Memorandum to these departments as they failed to meet the earlier deadline of seven days, issued on July 6, 2021 in view of the directions of the Chief Secretary.