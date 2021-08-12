Committee to oversee rationalisation of higher educational institutions

The committee has been also entrusted to recommend the criteria for opening of future higher educational institutions in the UT.

“The committee will be serviced by the HED and shall submit its report within a period of 15 days,” the order reads.

A top official privy to the development informed this newspaper that the committee has been constituted as the government is mulling to wind up the newly established colleges which started their first batch of students last year.

“The colleges which were made operational last year but have meager enrollment and those which were started in makeshift arrangements due to non-availability of the land will be closed,” the official said.

He said a meeting was chaired by the Chief Secretary J&K UT Arun Kumar Mehta last week wherein the functioning of newly established colleges was reviewed.

The official said the newly established college which already has an existing college in a nearby area or the college which does not have the required number of feeding higher secondary schools will be closed by the government.

“The new colleges were established haphazardly by the government. For instance, a new degree college has been established in Alichi Bagh while another one has been established in Hyderpora. Both the colleges are adjacent to Amar Singh college which is one of the oldest and well established colleges,” the official said.

“Same is the situation in other areas as well where the newly established colleges failed to attract the students for the admission and will most probably be closed by the government,” he said.

This newspaper already reported that J&K government after announcing establishment of new 102 degree colleges in two phases – 52 in phase I and 50 in phase II, decided to put on hold the operationalization of new degree colleges announced in phase II, citing lack of resources.

Even most of the colleges announced in Phase-I were made operational in makeshift arrangements.

“The student response to most of these colleges is poor and which is the main reason to wind up these colleges,” the official said.

As already reported, the government made new colleges functional by shifting one or two teaching and non-teaching staff members from the existing colleges to look after the new institutions. This led to the crises as the move rendered the old college teacher deficient.