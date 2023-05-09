Common uniform for Brigadiers, above ranks in Army from Aug 1

Jammu: The headgear, shoulder rank badges, gorget patches, belt and shoes of senior officers of flag rank i.e., Brigadier and above, of Indian army will be standardised and common and they will not wear any lanyard.
All these changes will be implemented from August 1, 2023. As part of its “Year of Transformation”, these changes adopted by the army aim at further strengthening camaraderie, “common identity and approach in service matters” amongst senior-rank officers, “beyond the boundaries of regimentation” and irrespective of the parent cadre and appointment.
Official sources stated a decision in this connection was taken after detailed deliberations during the recently concluded Army Commanders Conference and extensive consultations with all stakeholders.
However, there will be no change to the uniform worn by Colonels and below-rank officers.
In the Indian Army, Brigadier and above officers are those who have already commanded units and battalions and are mostly posted at headquarters or establishments where officers from all Arms and Services work and function together.
“A standard uniform will ensure a common identity for all senior-rank officers, while reflecting the true ethos of the Indian army,” sources stated.
Army Commanders Conference was organised from April 17 to 21, 2023. For the first time, it happened in a hybrid model and saw deliberations over wide-ranging strategic, training, human resource development and administrative aspects and took key decisions in “shaping the army for the future.”
“Different types of uniform and accoutrements have specific association to respective Arms, Regiments and Services in the Indian army. This recognition with distinct identity within the Arms or Regiment or Services is essential for junior leadership and the rank and file to further strengthen camaraderie, esprit de corps and regimental ethos which is the bedrock of soldiering. At the unit or battalion level, a distinct sense of identity reflects a strong bond among officers and men in the same regiment,” sources said.
They added that in order to promote and strengthen common identity and approach in service matters amongst senior leadership, beyond the boundaries of regimentation, the Indian army decided to adopt a common uniform for Brigadier and above rank officers irrespective of the parent cadre and appointment.
“This will also reinforce the Indian army’s character to be a fair and equitable organisation,” the sources added.
Sources said that apex leadership during the conference had quantified progress on the ongoing transformational initiatives in the key domains of Force Structuring and Optimisation; Modernisation and Technology Infusion; Processes and Functions; Human Resources Management, and Jointness and Integration as part of “Year of Transformation” announced in January 2023.