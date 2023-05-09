Common uniform for Brigadiers, above ranks in Army from Aug 1

Jammu: The headgear, shoulder rank badges, gorget patches, belt and shoes of senior officers of flag rank i.e., Brigadier and above, of Indian army will be standardised and common and they will not wear any lanyard.

All these changes will be implemented from August 1, 2023. As part of its “Year of Transformation”, these changes adopted by the army aim at further strengthening camaraderie, “common identity and approach in service matters” amongst senior-rank officers, “beyond the boundaries of regimentation” and irrespective of the parent cadre and appointment.

Official sources stated a decision in this connection was taken after detailed deliberations during the recently concluded Army Commanders Conference and extensive consultations with all stakeholders.

However, there will be no change to the uniform worn by Colonels and below-rank officers.