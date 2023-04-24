Community participation key to speedy implementation of JJM, SBM-G: LG Sinha

Jammu: Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha Monday said that community participation was key to speedy implementation of Jal Jeevan Mission (JJM) and Swachh Bharat Mission-Gramin (SBM-G).

An official spokesman in a statement issued here said that chairing a review meeting on JJM and SBM-G at Raj Bhawan, the LG said, “Speedy implementation of JJM and SBM-G should become a Jan Andolan with the help of Panchayat Raj Institutions (PRIs) and citizens.”

The LG assessed the district-wise status of ongoing and completed works under JJM across J&K and discussed the quarterly action plans for coverage of household tap connections and the community mobilisation in implementation of JJM.