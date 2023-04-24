Community participation key to speedy implementation of JJM, SBM-G: LG Sinha

Jammu: Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha Monday said that community participation was key to speedy implementation of Jal Jeevan Mission (JJM) and Swachh Bharat Mission-Gramin (SBM-G).
An official spokesman in a statement issued here said that chairing a review meeting on JJM and SBM-G at Raj Bhawan, the LG said, “Speedy implementation of JJM and SBM-G should become a Jan Andolan with the help of Panchayat Raj Institutions (PRIs) and citizens.”
The LG assessed the district-wise status of ongoing and completed works under JJM across J&K and discussed the quarterly action plans for coverage of household tap connections and the community mobilisation in implementation of JJM.
Advisor to Lt Governor Rajeev Rai Bhatnagar; Union Secretary of Department of Drinking Water and Sanitation, (DDWS) in Ministry of Jal Shakti, Vini Mahajan; Principal Secretary, Jal Shakti Department, Shaleen Kabra along with other officers attended the meeting. The LG was briefed on the various important components of the JJM including status of tendering and allotment of works, procurements, financial requirements under JKIDFC and JJM, Water Quality Monitoring and Surveillance, NABL Accreditation of District Level Laboratories, and Slow Sand Filtration Plants.
Discussions were also held on SBM-G.
The LG was briefed about progress in construction of community sanitary complexes, targets for ODF plus villages and solid waste management.