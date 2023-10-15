Complete development works within timelines: LG

Bandipora: Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha Sunday directed the officials to ensure the ongoing development works in north Kashmir’s Bandipora district were completed within the set timelines.
An official spokesman in a statement issued here said that inaugurating and laying the foundation stone of various infrastructure projects worth over Rs 73 crore at Bandipora, the LG said that the projects related to power, roads and bridges, and water supply schemes dedicated to the people would create a more competitive environment in the far-flung areas, benefitting marginalised sections of the society and large segments of the farming families besides improving the capabilities of the people.
At the Mini Secretariat, he handed over the land allotment orders to the landless beneficiaries of PMAY-G and sanction letters under different welfare schemes.
Sinha also visited the stalls put up by various government departments.
He inaugurated projects worth Rs 68.28 crore including 33KV Bandipora-Gurez line from Bandipora grid upto Razdan Top; 6.3MVA 33/11KV receiving station at Shahgund; Road MRL44-T01 km 60 to Kanzalwan Bagtore, L047-Izmerg to Jalindora and Purana Tulail to Dangithal in Gurez Valley; Road MRL03-NHW to Shirbugh; three-roomed double-storey building at MS Gashri Mohalla Naidkhai; 1x30 span trussed Girder Bridge at Purana Tulail over Satni Nallah; 1x40 metre span bridges on Achoora Bypass at Gurez; water supply schemes at Patushay Degree College, Kunan Baba Gund, and Asham Zoonipora.
The LG also laid the foundation stone for the multi-level car parking at Gulshan Chowk Bandipora to be constructed at Rs 5 crore.
He also released various publications including the Coffee Table Book of Bandipora district, Wular Sheep Dairies, and the Annual Report 2022-23 of the Animal Husbandry Department, Bandipora.
District Development Council (DDC) Bandipora Chairman, Abdul Gani Bhat; Chief Secretary, Arun Kumar Mehta; ADGP Kashmir, Vijay Kumar; Secretary, Youth Services and Sports Department, Sarmad Hafeez; and Divisional Commissioner Kashmir, Vijay Bidhuri were also present on the occasion.