Complete development works within timelines: LG

Bandipora: Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha Sunday directed the officials to ensure the ongoing development works in north Kashmir’s Bandipora district were completed within the set timelines.

An official spokesman in a statement issued here said that inaugurating and laying the foundation stone of various infrastructure projects worth over Rs 73 crore at Bandipora, the LG said that the projects related to power, roads and bridges, and water supply schemes dedicated to the people would create a more competitive environment in the far-flung areas, benefitting marginalised sections of the society and large segments of the farming families besides improving the capabilities of the people.

At the Mini Secretariat, he handed over the land allotment orders to the landless beneficiaries of PMAY-G and sanction letters under different welfare schemes.