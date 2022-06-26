Complete time-bound process of granting Forest Rights at individual level: LG

Participation of local community is significant for the protection of biodiversity, wildlife conservation in an effective manner, promotion of nature tourism & wildlife tourism which provides employment and livelihood opportunities to local people, observed the Lt Governor.

While reviewing the implementation of Forest Rights Act, the Lt Governor directed the concerned functionaries to complete the process of granting Forest Rights, especially at the Individual level in a time bound manner.

The Lt Governor also enquired about the status of High Altitude National Park at Kishtwar and the functioning of Control Rooms, and directed the Chief Wildlife Warden, J&K to make on ground assessment of the status of the ongoing work of Jambu Zoo.

The Board members gave their valuable suggestions for conservation of wildlife and the measures to protect endangered species, promoting trekking routes, rationalizing the staff, digitization of services, fire prevention efforts & sensitization of local population.

A Pictorial Guide on Herpeto-Fauna of Jammu Region compiled by Amit Sharma, ACF-Wildlife was also released on the occasion.