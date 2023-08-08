Completion of Keran Bridge a distant dream for people

Kupwara: The completion of an under-construction bridge at Main Market Keran has become a distant dream for the people as the authorities have failed to complete it during the last six years.

The residents expressed resentment against the Roads & Buildings Department (R&B) for failing to complete the under-construction bridge, resulting in hardships to the inhabitants.

They said that the bridge sanctioned in 2017, had been left mid way.

The residents said that the bridge once completed would have eased the sufferings of the people and connected Keran Balla and Keran Payeen to the main market.

"We are forced to walk several kilometres from Keran main market to reach our respective homes in Keran Payeen and Keran Balla," said a local.