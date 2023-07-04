Concern | Kupwara’s far-flung areas without gynaecologists, patients suffer

Kupwara: The people living in far-flung areas of north Kashmir’s Kupwara district are suffering due to the absence of gynaecologists in these areas.

The residents of heavy snow bound areas including Keran, Machil, Budnamal, Kumkadi, Jumagund, and Moori have been demanding posting of a gynaecologist in their areas so that they may not face hardships, especially during winters when these areas remain cut off from the district headquarters due to heavy snowfall.

They have expressed strong resentment against the authorities for failing to post gynaecologists in these areas over the years, resulting in severe hardships to them. The residents said that the basic infrastructure was missing in the health centres located in heavy snow bound areas.

The residents of Machil said that though a Primary Health Centre (PHC) was established in the area, it did not suffice the need of the locals with only few doctors posted there.

“Whenever we approach the concerned authorities for posting of a gynaecologist at Public Health Centre Dudi, we are told that the PHC does not have a post for a gynaecologist,” Muhammad Jamal, a local, said.