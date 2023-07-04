Concern | Kupwara’s far-flung areas without gynaecologists, patients suffer

Kupwara: The people living in far-flung areas of north Kashmir’s Kupwara district are suffering due to the absence of gynaecologists in these areas.
The residents of heavy snow bound areas including Keran, Machil, Budnamal, Kumkadi, Jumagund, and Moori have been demanding posting of a gynaecologist in their areas so that they may not face hardships, especially during winters when these areas remain cut off from the district headquarters due to heavy snowfall.
They have expressed strong resentment against the authorities for failing to post gynaecologists in these areas over the years, resulting in severe hardships to them. The residents said that the basic infrastructure was missing in the health centres located in heavy snow bound areas.
The residents of Machil said that though a Primary Health Centre (PHC) was established in the area, it did not suffice the need of the locals with only few doctors posted there.
“Whenever we approach the concerned authorities for posting of a gynaecologist at Public Health Centre Dudi, we are told that the PHC does not have a post for a gynaecologist,” Muhammad Jamal, a local, said.
Similar voices echoed from Keran where residents said that pregnant women of the area suffer in absence of the lack of a gynaecologist.
“For the past many years, we have been demanding that a gynaecologist be posted at the New Type Primary Health Centre (NTPHC) but to no avail,” said Farhad, a local youth. “During winters, whenever a medical emergency arises we are forced to carry patients on makeshift cots to cover several kilometres on foot and then board vehicles near Firkin Top and proceed further. During the previous winter, the district administration had to airlift several pregnant women to Kupwara after they developed labour pain but we want a permanent solution to our problem.”
The residents of these areas demanded posting of gynaecologist doctors at the earliest.
“Let the authorities depute gynaecologists for a few days a week to these heavy snowbound areas so that the miseries and hardships faced by the people end,” they said.
Additional Deputy Commissioner (ADC) Kupwara, Ghulam Nabi Bhat told Greater Kashmir that the issue would be discussed with the Chief Medical Officer (CMO) Kupwara (CMO) and gynaecologists would be posted in heavy snow bound areas soon.