Concerned about freedom of speech, we are not in Emergency: GoI

This, he said, includes self-regulatory mechanism and self-regulatory bodies and if the grievances are not sorted out, only then does the inter-departmental committee takes up and sorts out the issues. "We wish to inform you that we have initiated 160 cases against TV channels," the minister told the House.

Asked about the action against MediaOne channel, he said, "We are not doing anything on MediaOne. Whatever permissions to channels are being given (are) after the Home Ministry gives security clearance. MediaOne matter is sub-judice also."

"Within two months, our government initiated action against 60 channels whose content was against the nation and against the integrity and safety of the nation. We cannot tolerate it.