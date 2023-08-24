Concerned agencies, community heads need to deal with drug menace with iron hand: HC

Srinagar: The High Court of J&K and Ladakh Thursday observed that for overcoming the drug abuse, the concerned agencies hand-in-hand with the community heads were required to come forward and deal with menace with iron hand to save the society, more particularly the young generation and families.

A bench of Justice M A Chowdhary made the observation while dismissing a plea as “devoid of merit” of Tawqeer Bashir Magray of Nowshera Boniyar, Baramulla.

In the plea filed through his wife, Magray had challenged the detention order dated March 4, 2023, passed by the Divisional Commissioner, Kashmir, against him by virtue of which he was ordered to be detained under Section 3 of the Prevention of Illicit Traffic in Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substance Act, 1988.

The case set up by Magray was that the detaining authority had not followed the constitutional and statutory procedural safeguards while passing the detention order.