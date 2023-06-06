Conduct of Amarnath Yatra | Post G20 Summit, new J&K confident of tackling any challenge: LG Sinha

Jammu: Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha Tuesday stated that new J&K, emerged after conducting a historic international event of G20, was capable and confident to tackle the challenge of successful conduct of the ensuing Amarnath Yatra.
Accompanying the Union Minister Hardeep Puri, the Lieutenant Governor stated this while responding to media queries after jointly performing puja and laying the foundation stone of Yatri Niwas and Disaster Management Centre being developed by ONGC under its CSR initiative at Majeen in Jammu.
“Challenges do come but I believe that now we have accustomed ourselves to tackle all challenges efficiently and successfully. J&K has successfully conducted the third Tourism Working Group meeting of G20- an international event of such a large scale for the first time in the Union Territory in the post-independence era. Undoubtedly, the people of J&K enormously contributed to the successful conduct of the G20 Summit." LG Sinha said, in response to a question about the preparation of the security grid to tackle the challenge of successful and incident-free conduct of the ensuing annual Amarnath Yatra.
“In fact, this was made possible by the wholehearted support of J&K people, strong resolve of the UT administration and the alertness of vigilant and dedicated security forces. They all in unison have created a new history in J&K and this demonstrates new Jammu and Kashmir,” he said.
“Shri Amarnath Shrine Board and J&K administration have completed all the preparations for smooth conduct (of Amarnath Yatra). Every possible attempt will be made to ensure that the pilgrims get all the requisite facilities and thus carry along unique and memorable experiences back home. Attempts are underway so that the pilgrims not just get an opportunity to have a blissful spiritual experience to pay obeisance and have “darshan” (glimpse) of Baba (Amarnath) but also have a feel of magnificent cultural legacy of people here (in J&K),” he said.
“It is true that this time, the area experienced heavy snowfall. But the Border Road Organisation (BRO) is engaged in the job of clearing the track and this work will be completed by June 15,” LG Sinha said.
The Lieutenant Governor said that even from the perspective of creating more facilities for Yatris (pilgrims), the UT government had taken many initiatives.
“As you would also be aware that Chanderkote Bhawan (in Ramban) was used by (Amarnath) pilgrims last year. I'm grateful to ONGC and its chairman Union Minister Hardeep Puri as the former (ONGC) has contributed Rs 51 Cr for the construction of this Yatri Niwas (the foundation of which was laid today). The Union Minister, in his address, moments ago has also announced that he will help us in the construction of four more (Yatri) Bhawans with the cooperation of ONGC (Oil and Natural Gas Corporation) and IOC (Indian Oil Corporation). For this purpose, as I've mentioned in my address also, two lands have already been sanctioned - one at Baltal and the other near the entry point of Kashmir, adjacent to the place where there used to exist the Walnut factory,” he said.
LG Sinha stated the process was underway to identify land near Numwan camp also for this purpose.
“I believe that this will help create more facilities for the pilgrims. Another significant aspect which I've mentioned in my address is that a Detailed Project Report (DPR) being prepared by NHIDL, on the instructions of the Prime Minister, for Chandanwari-Panjtarni-Sangam Top-Baltal road is in advanced stage. Once completed, we want to construct this road with the assistance of the Government of India. The construction of road will facilitate longer duration of Yatra and will also minimise our challenges (in the conduct of Yatra) as from Sangal Top, the distance to (the cave shrine of) Baba will just be two kilometers,” the Lieutenant Governor said, while thanking the media and people of J&K for always ensuring smooth conduct of Yatra and offering all possible support, love and compassion to pilgrims.