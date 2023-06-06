Conduct of Amarnath Yatra | Post G20 Summit, new J&K confident of tackling any challenge: LG Sinha

“As you would also be aware that Chanderkote Bhawan (in Ramban) was used by (Amarnath) pilgrims last year. I'm grateful to ONGC and its chairman Union Minister Hardeep Puri as the former (ONGC) has contributed Rs 51 Cr for the construction of this Yatri Niwas (the foundation of which was laid today). The Union Minister, in his address, moments ago has also announced that he will help us in the construction of four more (Yatri) Bhawans with the cooperation of ONGC (Oil and Natural Gas Corporation) and IOC (Indian Oil Corporation). For this purpose, as I've mentioned in my address also, two lands have already been sanctioned - one at Baltal and the other near the entry point of Kashmir, adjacent to the place where there used to exist the Walnut factory,” he said.

LG Sinha stated the process was underway to identify land near Numwan camp also for this purpose.

“I believe that this will help create more facilities for the pilgrims. Another significant aspect which I've mentioned in my address is that a Detailed Project Report (DPR) being prepared by NHIDL, on the instructions of the Prime Minister, for Chandanwari-Panjtarni-Sangam Top-Baltal road is in advanced stage. Once completed, we want to construct this road with the assistance of the Government of India. The construction of road will facilitate longer duration of Yatra and will also minimise our challenges (in the conduct of Yatra) as from Sangal Top, the distance to (the cave shrine of) Baba will just be two kilometers,” the Lieutenant Governor said, while thanking the media and people of J&K for always ensuring smooth conduct of Yatra and offering all possible support, love and compassion to pilgrims.