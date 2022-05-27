Confident that J&K youth capable of competing at global level: MoS Home

Srinagar: The Union Minister of State for Home Affairs Ajay Kumar Mishra concluded his two day tour of Anantnag at Pahalgam here today where he stated that he was confident that J&K youth are capable of competing at global level.

As per an official statement, on the second day of his tour, the MoS visited Govt Higher Secondary School Pahalgam.

The students had put up a colourful cultural show welcoming the dignitary to the school.

The students from GHS Ganshipora played a beautiful rendition in Gojri language bringing the crowd to their feet.