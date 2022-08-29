‘Congress has turned weak, can fall anytime’

New Delhi: In a fresh attack on the Congress, former leader Ghulam Nabi Azad Monday said the "ailing" party needs medicines which are being provided by compounders instead of doctors.

Days after quitting the party, he claimed its foundation has turned very weak and the organisation can fall anytime but the Congress leadership doesn't have the time to set things right.

The former Congress leader also alleged that Rahul Gandhi does not have the aptitude or interest in politics.

Speaking to reporters at his residence, Azad claimed that the leadership being projected in states is making party members leave instead of uniting them.

Asserting that he belonged to the Congress ideology and never wanted to quit the organisation with which he grew from his student days, Azad claimed that he was "forced out" of the party.

He stressed that he will not join the BJP as it will not help his politics in Jammu and Kashmir. The former Congress leader said that he would soon set up a new party in Jammu and Kashmir as the assembly elections could be announced anytime.