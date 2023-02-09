Congress misused Article 356, removed 90 elected Govts: PM Modi

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi Thursday said that over the years, Congress-led governments at the Centre had misused Article 356 and removed elected governments 90 times.

Replying to the motion of thanks on the address of President Droupadi Murmu’s address to the Parliament, Modi slammed the Congress and asked which was the party that misused Article 356 the most?

“Ninety times, they (Congress) removed the elected government,” he said.

The Prime Minister started his reply by thanking the President for guiding both the Houses by presenting the vision of 'Viksit Bharat' in her address.

“Those who do not know the difference between employment and jobs are preaching to us. To create new narratives, efforts are being made to spread lies with half-baked things. In the last 9 years, the economy has expanded and new possibilities of employment have been created in the new sector,” he said. "We understand the importance of infrastructure, scale, and speed for building a modern India.”