Congress misused Article 356, removed 90 elected Govts: PM Modi

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi Thursday said that over the years, Congress-led governments at the Centre had misused Article 356 and removed elected governments 90 times.
Replying to the motion of thanks on the address of President Droupadi Murmu’s address to the Parliament, Modi slammed the Congress and asked which was the party that misused Article 356 the most?
“Ninety times, they (Congress) removed the elected government,” he said.
The Prime Minister started his reply by thanking the President for guiding both the Houses by presenting the vision of 'Viksit Bharat' in her address.
“Those who do not know the difference between employment and jobs are preaching to us. To create new narratives, efforts are being made to spread lies with half-baked things. In the last 9 years, the economy has expanded and new possibilities of employment have been created in the new sector,” he said. "We understand the importance of infrastructure, scale, and speed for building a modern India.”
Modi emphasised that the working culture in the country had been transformed by the power of technology and the government was focused on increasing the speed and enhancing its scale.
“Mahatma Gandhi used to say 'shrey' (merit) and 'priya' (dear). We have chosen the path of 'shrey' (merit),” he said.
The PM underlined that the path chosen by the government was not the one where rest is a priority, but the one where one works tirelessly every day and night to fulfill the aspirations of the common people.
"For decades, the development of tribal communities was neglected. We gave top priority to their welfare," he said.
Modi said that a separate Ministry for Tribal Welfare was created during the tenure of Prime Minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee and concerted efforts for tribal welfare were undertaken.
He emphasised that small farmers were the backbone of India's agriculture sector.
“We are working to strengthen their hands," the PM said.
He said that small farmers were neglected for a very long time.
“The current government focused on their needs and created many opportunities for the small farmers along with small vendors and artisans,” Modi said.
He also elaborated on the steps taken for women empowerment and talked about the government's initiative to empower, ensure dignity and create ease of living at every stage of a woman's life in India.
"With the expertise of our scientists and innovators, India is becoming a pharma hub of the world," the PM said as he drew attention to the unfortunate events when some people tried to let down India's scientists, innovators, and vaccine manufacturers.
He talked about inculcating a scientific temper through measures like the Atal Innovation Mission and Tinkering lab.
Modi complimented the youth and scientists for fully harnessing the opportunities created by the government and launching private satellites.
"We have succeeded and are using technology for empowering common citizens," he said. "The country today remains the world leader in digital transactions. The success of Digital India has drawn the attention of the whole world today."
The PM recalled the time when India used to import mobile phones whereas today, India takes pride that mobile phones were being exported to other countries.
"It is our resolve that India becomes 'Viksit Bharat' by 2047," he said.
Modi reiterated that the government had taken many significant steps to grab the opportunities the country was looking out for.
"India is ready to take a giant leap and not look back anymore," he said.
The PM said that other than providing lip-service, Congress had done nothing for the people but in the past 9 years, BJP had opened 48 crore Jan Dhan accounts across the country.
Targeting Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge, who had launched a scathing attack on the Prime Minister and his government over the Adani issue on Wednesday, he said: "Khargeji complains that I visit Kalaburagi too often. He should see the work done there. As many as 1.70 crore Jan Dhan bank accounts have been opened in Karnataka, including over 8 lakh in Kalaburagi. While the general public is being empowered, the accounts of many are getting shut and I understand their pain."
Modi said that in the last 3 to 4 years, around 11 crore houses had got tap water connections.
“For the empowerment of common people, we started the Jan Dhan account movement. In the last 9 years, 48 crore Jan Dhan accounts were opened across the country," he said on the developmental measures undertaken by the present government. "When I became the Prime Minister in 2014, I saw that the Congress had created problems and issues everywhere, even though they wanted to create a strong foundation for India's overall development."
Commenting upon Congress's slogan on poverty, the PM said, "They (Congress) used to say 'Gareebi Hatao' but did nothing for over four decades. As against them, we work hard to meet the expectations and aspirations of the people of the country. Our priority is the common public, and this is the reason we made LPG connections available to 25 crore families in the country."
He also targeted the Congress and the Gandhi family and asked why does not anyone keep the Nehru surname?
"I have read in the newspapers that 600 schemes in this country are in the name of the Gandhi-Nehru family. But I am very surprised why a person doesn't keep the Nehru surname," Modi said.
Targeting the Congress, he said that if Nehru's name was not mentioned in any programme, he becomes angry why the name of Nehru was not taken.
"I am very surprised, even if I miss it, I will fix it, because he was the first Prime Minister of India. But why doesn't a person keep the Nehru surname. You don't approve and keep asking for our account," the PM said. "This is a centuries-old country... a country built on the traditions of generations of people. This country is not the fiefdom of any family."