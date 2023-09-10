Connecting Continents and Breaking Borders | India-Middle East-Europe Economic Corridor a game-changing boost for Global Trade

New Delhi: The newly formed partnership under the India-Middle East-Europe Economic Corridor (IMEC) stands out as a potential catalyst for unprecedented growth in global trade.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi and the President of USA, Joe Biden co-chaired a special event on Partnership for Global Infrastructure and Investment (PGII) and India-Middle East-Europe Economic Corridor (IMEC), on 9 September 2023 on the sidelines of the G20 Summit in New Delhi.

The event aimed at unlocking greater investment for infrastructure development and strengthening connectivity in its various dimensions between India, Middle East and Europe.

IMEC's ambitious vision of seamlessly connecting Asia, the Middle East, and Europe through a comprehensive network encompassing transportation, energy, and digital infrastructure has ignited anticipation of revitalized supply chains, improved trade accessibility, and enhanced economic development.

At the G20 summit in New Delhi, world leaders, including Prime Minister Narendra Modi, President Joe Biden, and Saudi Arabia's Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman, united to endorse this transformative initiative.

President Biden eloquently expressed his pride in the collaborative effort, characterizing IMEC as more than just a transportation project but a "game-changing regional investment."

While some experts view IMEC as a strategic response to China's Belt and Road Initiative (BRI), entering its tenth year, the initiative's core purpose remains the creation of cooperation, innovation, and shared progress across continents.