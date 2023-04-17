Connectivity, content crucial for India’s development journey: LG

New Delhi: Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha Monday said that connectivity and content would play a crucial role in India’s development journey.
An official spokesman in a statement issued here said that attending the book launch event in remembrance of Prof Giridhar Prasad Thakur, the LG said, “Under the guidance of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, the National Education Policy-2020 is promoting value-based education, fostering innovation and creativity and building the future human capital,” the LG said.
Paying tributes to Prof Thakur for his significant contribution to psychological research and teaching, he said, “Prof Thakur was a leading luminary of psychology and a world leader in many areas of applied psychology. Throughout his life, he pursued and achieved excellence in both research and teaching.”
The LG said that Prof Thakur had demonstrated that the Indian knowledge system provided a solid base for psychological testing.
“Prof Thakur had relentlessly guided the growth of Indian School Psychology Association and nurtured several organisations that put India on the world map in psychological research,” he said. “Prof Thakur was a pioneer of sports psychology in India. He made a huge contribution by using psychological knowledge and skills to address the issues related to performance and to create a conducive environment for sportspersons.”
The LG called upon the teaching community, researchers, writers, and thinkers to share Prof Thakur’s wisdom with the young generation.
“Psychology and science have made immense contributions to social inclusion and equity. In India’s march to progress, the young generation and academic world can be benefitted through experience and research works,” he said.
The LG said that in Amrit Kaal, we must focus on the revival of the Indian Knowledge System and commit to exploring new ideas and new opportunities to meet the challenges of the 21st century.
A professor of clinical psychology, Prof Thakur had served as a Head of the Department of Psychology and Dean of Faculty of Social Sciences, Mahatma Gandhi Kashi Vidyapith.
He also held various positions in psychology related organisations around the world.
As President of Indian Academy of Applied Psychology, Prof Thakur had played a pivotal role in guiding the research.
He was decorated with some of the world's most prestigious awards besides contributing to international journals.
Vice Chancellor, Central Sanskrit University, New Delhi, Prof S Varakhedi; Vice Chancellor, IGNOU, New Delhi, Prof Nageshwar Rao; former Vice Chancellor, University of Delhi, Prof Dinesh Singh; Joint Secretary, UGC, Dr Archana Thakur; and family members of Prof Thakur were also present on the occasion.