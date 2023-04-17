Connectivity, content crucial for India’s development journey: LG

New Delhi: Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha Monday said that connectivity and content would play a crucial role in India’s development journey.

An official spokesman in a statement issued here said that attending the book launch event in remembrance of Prof Giridhar Prasad Thakur, the LG said, “Under the guidance of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, the National Education Policy-2020 is promoting value-based education, fostering innovation and creativity and building the future human capital,” the LG said.

Paying tributes to Prof Thakur for his significant contribution to psychological research and teaching, he said, “Prof Thakur was a leading luminary of psychology and a world leader in many areas of applied psychology. Throughout his life, he pursued and achieved excellence in both research and teaching.”

The LG said that Prof Thakur had demonstrated that the Indian knowledge system provided a solid base for psychological testing.

“Prof Thakur had relentlessly guided the growth of Indian School Psychology Association and nurtured several organisations that put India on the world map in psychological research,” he said. “Prof Thakur was a pioneer of sports psychology in India. He made a huge contribution by using psychological knowledge and skills to address the issues related to performance and to create a conducive environment for sportspersons.”