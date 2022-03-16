Conservationists delve deep into death of female Hangul in Tral

Three years back, the first photographic evidence of Hangul in Tral came to the fore when 14 of them were captured in a single frame. Known for its magnificent antlers, which can have 11 to 16 points, Hangul is the only surviving Asiatic sub-species of the European red deer family, found in Kashmir only.

The current population of the rare species is estimated to be around 190.

Dr Tanveer Ahmad, a doctorate in Wildlife Studies, Aligarh Muslim University (AMU) considers this natural breeding as a positive sign of habitat suitability.

“The male and female coming together in a habitat is good for the growth of species. It is also a natural selection across all species that they chose the season for pregnancy when there is enough food available for their offspring. So, if that female Hangul chose that area she had a fair idea there is sufficient vegetation available around, he said.