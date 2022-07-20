Conspiracy of carrying out terror activities in and around Srinagar : NIA conducts raids

Srinagar: National Investigation Agency (NIA) on Wednesday carried out searches at multiple places in the recovery of arms in Chanpora area of city in the month of May.

“Today (20.07.2022), NIA conducted searches at nine locations in Kashmir (4 in Srinagar District and 5 in Pulwama District) in the case related to the conspiracy of carrying out terror activities in and around Srinagar, in which four accused persons were arrested and 15 Pistols, 30 Magazines, 300 rounds and one Scorpio vehicle were seized,” NIA said here. “The case was registered initially in PS- Chanapora, Srinagar as FIR no 31/2022 and was re-registered by NIA on 18.06.2022.”